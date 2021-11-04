Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.77 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BOX by 194.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.69 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

