1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 125,452 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,663,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 125,452 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $52,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

