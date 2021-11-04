ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

NYSE:HD opened at $368.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $375.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

