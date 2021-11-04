ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $1.24 Million in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in VSE by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 51,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VSE by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VSE by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VSE by 89.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.28 million, a PE ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

