Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PDC Energy (PDCE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE):

11/3/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

10/19/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $67.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $67.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PDC Energy is an independent exploration and production operator with the Wattenberg Field in Colorado being its chief operating region. Following the SRC Energy deal last year, PDC Energy has emerged as the second-largest oil producer in the DJ Basin to go with its existing Delaware acreage. The company has a favorable debt maturity profile, while a disciplined approach to capital spending should boost free cash flow generation in 2021 after raking in nearly $400 million last year. But similar to other upstream firms, the pandemic-induced lower commodity price realizations throughout 2020 have pressured the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk and an uncertain regulatory environment in Colorado are the other negatives in the PDC Energy story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,261. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,760. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

