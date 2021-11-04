Brokerages Set American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) PT at $299.29

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $281.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.76 and a 200-day moving average of $272.93. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.