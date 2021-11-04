Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in October

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,500.0 days.

Shares of Lasertec stock traded up $24.14 on Thursday, hitting $232.14. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569. Lasertec has a one year low of $202.75 and a one year high of $265.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.26.

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

