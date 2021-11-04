Investors Purchase High Volume of Henry Schein Put Options (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,221 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,173% compared to the typical daily volume of 147 put options.
Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
