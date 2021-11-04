Investors Purchase High Volume of Henry Schein Put Options (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,221 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,173% compared to the typical daily volume of 147 put options.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

