Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 106.32% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Amgen updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $16.50-17.10 EPS.
Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.55. 43,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.80 and its 200-day moving average is $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
