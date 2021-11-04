Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 106.32% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Amgen updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $16.50-17.10 EPS.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.55. 43,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.80 and its 200-day moving average is $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amgen stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.77% of Amgen worth $2,447,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

