Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Under Armour by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after buying an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 330,279 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,187,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.