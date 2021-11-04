GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.79

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.79 and last traded at $67.84, with a volume of 19497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

