Revolution Populi Achieves Market Cap of $76.90 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $76.90 million and $584,990.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00246500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

