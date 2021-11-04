Citigroup Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $560.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $520.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNRC. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $458.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,474. Generac has a one year low of $202.56 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.