Brokers Set Expectations for Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $9.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.11.

Generac stock opened at $453.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. Generac has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.70 and its 200 day moving average is $398.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

