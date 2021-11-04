Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 187.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 35,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,464. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

