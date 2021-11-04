Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $82,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $287.62 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $220.75 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

