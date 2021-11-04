The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,440 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.73% of The Mosaic worth $87,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Mosaic by 33.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Mosaic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 69.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Mosaic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

