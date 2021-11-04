Fusion Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $42.76 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,954.18 or 0.99335437 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,034,894 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

