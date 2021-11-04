Crowny 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $210,893.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $210,893.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00087586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00074388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00101430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,470.18 or 0.07284938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,135.73 or 0.99631304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

