NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $46.53

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.53, but opened at $43.00. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 9,171 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

