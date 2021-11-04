Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.92.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,682. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.20 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.