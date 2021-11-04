Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Gap Up to $24.80

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.80, but opened at $26.10. Lantheus shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 4,461 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,390,000 after buying an additional 97,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,125,000 after buying an additional 61,871 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,914 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

