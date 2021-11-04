Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Gap Down to $40.26

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $36.00. Global Blood Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 24,561 shares traded.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

