AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up to $26.36

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.36, but opened at $29.00. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 16,298 shares.

AHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.