Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 16472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Get Yellow alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $557.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.25.

Yellow Company Profile (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.