Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $305.42

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $305.42 and last traded at $305.32, with a volume of 4931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.53.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after buying an additional 176,522 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,737,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

