Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in October

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.5 days.
Molecular Partners stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.
Molecular Partners Company Profile
