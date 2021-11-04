Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in October

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.5 days.

Molecular Partners stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

