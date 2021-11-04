Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.24. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

