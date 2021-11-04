Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 6.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.66. 4,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 207,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on METC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $702.67 million, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

