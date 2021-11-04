Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 44.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 501,261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after purchasing an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,047,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.80.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $153.34 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $85.77 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

