AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,452 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Westlake Chemical worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $100.17 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.21.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

