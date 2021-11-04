Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $5.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.55. The company had a trading volume of 127,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average is $140.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

