Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

HR traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $32.90. 11,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.86 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after buying an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.