Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

