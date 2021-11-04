Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barrington Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barrington Research from $54.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

FORR traded up $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $57.31. 3,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,814 shares of company stock valued at $419,525 over the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Forrester Research by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 41.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

