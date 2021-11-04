Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €97.36 ($114.55).

KGX traded up €1.96 ($2.31) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €96.80 ($113.88). The company had a trading volume of 228,748 shares. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.37.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

