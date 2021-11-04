Truist Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,100.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,579.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $64.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,499.65. 16,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 248.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,397.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,305.32. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,674.80 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 41.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 14,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Booking by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

