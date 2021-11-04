Sidoti Upgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CSGS stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $53.09. 1,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.85. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 13.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

