Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $90,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

Synopsys stock opened at $333.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.06 and its 200 day moving average is $285.98. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

