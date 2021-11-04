Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 13.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $277.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.