Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after buying an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,386 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.