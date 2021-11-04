Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 1,190 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.