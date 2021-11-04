Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 20,803 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,611 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $88,349,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after buying an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,787,000 after buying an additional 822,971 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 832,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after buying an additional 806,541 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

