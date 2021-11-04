Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,915,000 after buying an additional 74,077 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $211.03 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $156.73 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

