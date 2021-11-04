Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 25,768 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 54.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,768 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $70.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

