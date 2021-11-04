Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.25

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,362.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

