Lear (NYSE:LEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Lear updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $179.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a 52-week low of $122.32 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lear stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Lear worth $58,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

