Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 364,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 63.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

MUR stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 3.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

