Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 130,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

