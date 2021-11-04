Brokerages Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post $5.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.75 and the highest is $5.68. Anthem reported earnings per share of $2.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $25.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.39 to $26.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $28.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.00 to $29.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.33.

Anthem stock traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $417.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,700. The firm has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $439.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Anthem by 34.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

